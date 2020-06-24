Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

