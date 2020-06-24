Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

