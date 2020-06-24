Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.55.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $366.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.53. Apple has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $356.56. The company has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.