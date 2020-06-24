ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($14.94) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.59 ($16.39).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

