Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.98

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $7.65. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 198,922 shares changing hands.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.03. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75.

In other news, Director Armin Martens bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.25 per share, with a total value of C$72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,002,515. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,117 in the last three months.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

