Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 83.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.13 and its 200-day moving average is $296.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

