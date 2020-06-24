Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. Athena Silver shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 34,400 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Athena Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California.

