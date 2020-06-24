Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $5.45. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 455,779 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$5.43 and a 200-day moving average of A$7.25.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

