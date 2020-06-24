Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.45. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 479,117 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Aurcana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

