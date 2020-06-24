Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 442.62%. The business had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. King Wealth bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

