Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDA. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($53.37) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.28 ($54.24).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €54.58 ($61.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.56. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €30.05 ($33.76) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($65.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.97.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

