Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.46 and traded as low as $15.20. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 7,242,807 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$15.60 and a 200 day moving average of A$20.46.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile (ASX:ANZ)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

