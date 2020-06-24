Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $24,272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. Axos Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

