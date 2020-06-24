AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,768,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 849,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 2.03. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

