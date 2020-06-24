BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.60. BAB shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,802 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

About BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.