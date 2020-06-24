Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,341 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 75,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $842,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

