Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.47

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.47 and last traded at $129.64, with a volume of 6046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.82.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,258.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $3,448,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,533 shares of company stock valued at $8,163,746. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 40.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,489,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.