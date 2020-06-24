Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,279.88

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,279.88 and traded as low as $1,084.00. Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at $1,110.00, with a volume of 64,429 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 1,215 ($15.46) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 959.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,279.88.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.