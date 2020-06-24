Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.17

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and traded as high as $76.54. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 3,644,343 shares changing hands.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.92.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director George Cope acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,876.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.