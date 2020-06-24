Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,909 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,980,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 24.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -4.34.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

