Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 140 by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BARC. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 106 ($1.35) to GBX 108 ($1.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.04) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.36 ($2.00).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 116.90 ($1.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.91.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

