Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $13.00. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 17,600 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

