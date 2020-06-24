Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.94 ($90.95).

Shares of BAYN opened at €72.60 ($81.57) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.33. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($139.12).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

