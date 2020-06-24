Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.94 ($90.95).

FRA BAYN opened at €72.60 ($81.57) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($139.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.33.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

