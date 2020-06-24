Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.94 ($90.95).

Bayer stock opened at €72.60 ($81.57) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.33. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

