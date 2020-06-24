Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,150 at HSBC

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from GBX 3,080 ($39.20) to GBX 4,150 ($52.82) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 4,330 ($55.11) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,740 ($34.87) to GBX 2,940 ($37.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,650 ($59.18) to GBX 3,768 ($47.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($53.20) to GBX 3,942 ($50.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($53.71) to GBX 2,710 ($34.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,624.83 ($46.14).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,615.31 ($33.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,627.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,176.07. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,336 ($55.19). The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.42) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Bellway will post 45239.0009255 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellway news, insider Denise Jagger acquired 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($25.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,010.79). Also, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($68,226.61).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.