Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.44

Shares of Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.44 and traded as low as $118.50. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 21,849 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Belvoir Lettings in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

