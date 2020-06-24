BidaskClub Upgrades Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Strong-Buy

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CORT. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

