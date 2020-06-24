BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTAI. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 156.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

