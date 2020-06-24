BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 21,150 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 330.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $727.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.24. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $47,096. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

