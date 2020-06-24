BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 173.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,566 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $13,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $16,060,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $7,679,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

