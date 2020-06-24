Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price at $66.67

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

