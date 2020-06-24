Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEP. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

BEP stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,142.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

