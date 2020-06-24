Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.59. Catalent posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

