Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of CELC opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $80.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.00. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

