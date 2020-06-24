Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Celsius by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Celsius by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

