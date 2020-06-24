Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Centamin has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.30.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.