Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

