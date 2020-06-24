Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 212,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

