China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:JINFF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.51. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 7,500 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

