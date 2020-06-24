China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives $13.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

CHU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

CHU stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

