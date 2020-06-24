China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE:CHU opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

