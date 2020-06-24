Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.77.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

