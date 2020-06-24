CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

CME Group stock opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CME Group by 6,150.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,291 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

