Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.42. Collins Foods shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 621,969 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.37 million and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$7.36 and its 200 day moving average is A$7.85.

Collins Foods Company Profile (ASX:CKF)

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.