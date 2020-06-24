Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NYSE CMC opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,429,000 after acquiring an additional 128,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after buying an additional 2,208,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after buying an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,237,000 after acquiring an additional 489,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

