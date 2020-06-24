Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 10,986 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.51.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

