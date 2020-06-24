Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 9,587 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Interface worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Interface by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Interface by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 2,447.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Interface stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.79. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

