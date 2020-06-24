Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of SurModics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SurModics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SurModics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SurModics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SurModics by 547.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.98.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SurModics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

