Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in St. Joe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.98. St. Joe Co has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

